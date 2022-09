Superstar Rajinikanth's younger daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, has become a mother for a second time in her life. This is her first child from her second marriage to Vishagan Vanangamudi, an actor and businessman. Soundarya is formerly blessed with a son, Ved, on 6th May 2015, from her first marriage to Ashwin Ramkumar, an industrialist. On Sunday night, 11th September, Soundarya Rajinikanth took to her official Twitter and Instagram handles to share a glimpse of her newborn, where the baby can be seen adorably holding her hand. Also Read - Rajinikanth gets 2nd jab of COVID-19 vaccine; daughter Soundarya shares a pic with a safety message

Soundarya Rajinikanth shares glimpses of her second baby

In another picture, Soundarya Rajinikanth can be seen posting with her baby, plus her elder son Ved and husband Vishagan, with the baby's face strategically covered behind her hair. The other pictures are from her pregnancy photoshoot with Vishagan. Sharing the pics, Soundarya wrote “With gods abundant grace and our parents blessings … Vishagan , Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother VEER RAJINIKANTH VANANGAMUDI today 11/9/22 #Veer #Blessed #BabyBoy? a huge thank you to our amazing doctors @sumana_manohar , Dr.Srividya Seshadri , @SeshadriSuresh3 ,” thus also revealing that she's named her second son, Veer Rajiniknath. Also Read - Superstar Rajinikanth takes a Lamborghini out for a ride — view pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant)

With gods abundant grace and our parents blessings ???Vishagan,Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother ??? VEER RAJINIKANTH VANANGAMUDI today 11/9/22 #Veer #Blessed ??thank you to our amazing doctors @sumana_manohar Dr.Srividya Seshadri @SeshadriSuresh3 ?? pic.twitter.com/a8tXbqmTxf — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) September 11, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan, Sriya Reddy and others send best wishes

No sooner than Soundary had shared the pics of her second baby than Abhishek Bachchan, Sriya Reddy, Sridevi Vijaykumar and others celebs and fans flooded her poses with congratulatory messages and best wishes. BollywoodLife also congratulates Soundarya, her husband, Vishagan Vanangamudi, her father, Rajiniknath, mother Latha Rajiniknath, and the rest of her family. Also Read - Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi celebrate son Ved Krishna's fifth birthday amidst lockdown — view pic