Jailer actor Vinayakan has arrested by the police in Kerala. It seems he had created a huge scene outside the Ernakulam Town North police station in the evening. The police had called him for questioning after he created some problems in his housing complex. Cops told the press that his behaviour in a drunken state at the police station was bad, and hence they decided to arrest him. Now, he has been taken for a medical examination before they further the proceedings. As per Malayalam news outlets, he abused the cops at the police station. It seems the actor made some insensitive comments about Oommen Chandy, who was a former politician some months back. As we know, he was a respected chief minister of Kerala for a many years.

They took him to the hospital to check the general level of alcohol in his blood. The cops said he refused to co-operate with them, and created a lot of drunk drama. Vinayakan is known as an actor and dancer. In July 2023, he got into controversy after he made a disparaging video on Oommen Chandy's funeral. The state of Kerala had declared a mourning period of three days after his demise in Bengaluru. It was reported that Congress workers had broken some windows of his home near Kaloor after the incident. Later, he had deleted the video. Now, pics of Vinayakan from the police station has gone viral.

It seems he was having an argument with his wife at their apartment. He later called the cops. It seems they took statements of the couple but he was not satisfied. He followed them to the police station where he abused them. It was later discovered that he was drunk. Vinayakan has broken his silence, he said he is unaware on why he was arrested. He told media to ask Pulli (his manager) about it. He said he wants to rest. Vinayakan is now out on bail. He said the media can write what they want. They can say that he is a womanizer or that he grabbed the hand of a lady.

In March 2023, he had announced his separation from his wife, Babita. He is a bank employee. It seems their marriage ran into trouble because of the actor's tendency to make politically charged statements.