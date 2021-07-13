Rakshasudu 2: First look of the eagerly awaited Telugu crime thriller OUT – is Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas returning for the sequel? Here's what we know

The technical team that worked on Rakshasudu will also be part of Rakshasudu 2. Satyanarayana Koneru of A Studios will produce the film for Havish Production, while Ghibran will score music. Venkat C Dileep will crank the camera for the Ramesh Varma directorial.