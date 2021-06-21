Rakul Preet Singh SLAMS report of having 'no work' in Telugu films with a sarcastic tweet

The gorgeous lady of the entertainment industry, , who was recently seen in 's Sardar Ka Grandson, has slammed the report of having no work in Tollywood. The actress quoted the entertainment portal, who claimed that Rakul admitted of having no work in Telugu films and tweeted, "I wonder when I said this. Friends there are only 365 days in a year and if you can help in adjusting more than 6 films that I am doing right now then plz help my team. #anythingforheadlines." Rakul's last Telugu project was Check, which released in 2020. It also featured Nithiin and Priya Prakash Varrier in pivotal roles. Also Read - Father's Day 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn and more – celebs who inked their parents and children's name to show love

On the professional front, she is currently busy with and starrer May Day, where she is portraying the character of a pilot. Speaking about the excitement of joining this team, Rakul Preet said, "I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too:) When I decided to be an actor like all the other aspiring actors I had a dream to work with Mr. Bachchan and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true." The film also features Angira Dhar and Ajey Nagar in pivotal roles.

Apart from this Rakul has Anubhuti Kashyap's campus comedy-drama Doctor G. Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn's Thank God, 's Indian 2, 's Attack and 's Ayalaan.