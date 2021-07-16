Rakul Preet Singh wins our hearts with her comment on Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha's acting debut in Samantha Akkineni's Shaakuntalam

Yesterday, the 'Stylish Star' of Tollywood, Allu Arjun announced the acting debut of his daughter Allu Arha with the upcoming big-budget Telugu drama, Shaakuntalam featuring Samantha Akkineni and Dev Mohan in lead roles. The Pushpa star shared that she will be the fourth generation actor from her family and will portray the character of Prince Bharata. While we can't wait for the cute Arha to showcase to acting skills on the silver screen, actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has worked with Allu Arjun in Sarrainodu, shared her good wishes as she tweeted, “Wow !! This is such a lovely news !! Good luck to Arha. I am sure she will be loved.” Also Read - Allu Arjun is a ‘proud dad’ as he announces daughter Allu Arha’s film debut with Shakuntalam – see post
Talking about Shaakuntalam, the mythological epic lover story film will be directed by Rudhramadevi helmer Gunasekhar. Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa's epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The music of the film will be composed by Mani Sharma. The film is bankrolled by Neelima Guna under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks. During the launch of this project, Samantha shared her happiness for being a part of this venture and said, "I have portrayed several exciting roles in my decade-long career. But I've been longing to play a princess and have waited for a film like Shaakuntalam to happen. I am really excited to be a part of this film." Also Read - Stylish star Allu Arjun’s house is so amazing that you’ll want to stay there forever – view pics
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.