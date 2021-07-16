Rakul Preet Singh wins our hearts with her comment on Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha's acting debut in Samantha Akkineni's Shaakuntalam

Yesterday, the 'Stylish Star' of Tollywood, announced the acting debut of his daughter Allu Arha with the upcoming big-budget Telugu drama, Shaakuntalam featuring Samantha Akkineni and Dev Mohan in lead roles. The Pushpa star shared that she will be the fourth generation actor from her family and will portray the character of Prince Bharata. While we can't wait for the cute Arha to showcase to acting skills on the silver screen, actress , who has worked with Allu Arjun in , shared her good wishes as she tweeted, “Wow !! This is such a lovely news !! Good luck to Arha. I am sure she will be loved.” Also Read - Allu Arjun is a ‘proud dad’ as he announces daughter Allu Arha’s film debut with Shakuntalam – see post

Wow !! This is such a lovely news !! Good luck to arha.. iam sure she will be loved ❤️ https://t.co/RhoP5KRmQB — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 16, 2021

A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut . pic.twitter.com/iPfXQaqJCk — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 15, 2021

I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 15, 2021

Talking about Shaakuntalam, the mythological epic lover story film will be directed by helmer . Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa's epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The music of the film will be composed by Mani Sharma. The film is bankrolled by Neelima Guna under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks. During the launch of this project, Samantha shared her happiness for being a part of this venture and said, "I have portrayed several exciting roles in my decade-long career. But I've been longing to play a princess and have waited for a film like Shaakuntalam to happen. I am really excited to be a part of this film." Also Read - Stylish star Allu Arjun’s house is so amazing that you’ll want to stay there forever – view pics