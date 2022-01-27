starrer Good Luck Sakhi is all set to release in theatres on 28th January 2022. Recently, the makers of the film had organised a pre-release event which was attended by the film’s team and . It was a fantastic musical event and the team spoke about their film. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Ram Charan and Keerthy Suresh’s dance on RRR song Naatu Naatu. After Ram Charan completed his speech at the event, Keerthy requested him to do the hook step of the song. Check out the video below… Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Ram Charan oversees flag-hoisting ceremony at Chiranjeevi Trust after father tests COVID-19 positive – view pics

Well, this video of Ram Charan and Keerthy Suresh has gone viral, and now, fans want to see them together on the big screen. Meanwhile, Keerthy will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan's father and superstar in Bhola Shankar.

While talking about Good Luck Sakhi at the event, Ram Charan stated, "The director of the film, Nagesh is an able filmmaker. I enjoyed watching his film Iqbal as a child. It inspired me a lot. He introduced global-style content to the native cinema. I am sure that Mahanati Keerthy Suresh has nailed it with her performance. Good Luck Sakhi is not a small film. It marks the coming together of several national award-winning actors. I wish the team the very best."

Apart from Keerthy Suresh, Good Luck Sakhi also stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu. The film was slated to release in 2021, but after getting delayed multiple times, it will finally hit the big screens tomorrow.

Talking about other films of Keerthy, the actress will be seen in movies like Sarkaru Vaari Paata (Telugu), Saani Kaayidham (Tamil), Bhola Shankar (Telugu), Vaashi (Malayalam), and Dasara (Telugu). Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which stars in the lead role, is slated to release on 1st April 2022.