Pan-India star Ram Charan might do films with Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This news has gone viral amongst Ram Charan fans since yesterday. #RC17 might be a big pan-Indian film after Game Changer. Ram Charan has made a huge fan base in North India after his performance in RRR. He is loved for his manly looks, physique and charisma. Ram Charan fans are discussing it on X since last night. Sanjay Leela Bhansali might start work on this movie after he finishes Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Here are more details on the movie of Ram Charan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Also Read - Ram Charan to Kajal Aggarwal: South Indian actors who purchased luxurious homes in Mumbai

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and more South Indian actors and their beautiful real life partners

Will Ram Charan play the role of King Suheldev?

Suheldev was an Indian king who fought the invader Ghazi Miyan a Turkic commander who was known to be very ruthless. He is identified as the ruler of Shravasti, which is a town in the city of Uttar Pradesh. Suhaldev had killed Ghazi Miyan in the town of Bahraich. When Abd-ur-Rahman Chishti from the Court of Jahangir wrote Mirat-i-Masudi he mentioned about Suheldev/Suhaldev. There is also a book written on him by the famous Indian author Amish Tripathi. Also Read - Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi has his arms wrapped tightly around grand-daughter Klin Kaara in new pic shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela

Trending Now

It seems Sanjay Leela Bhansali will adapt the novel to a movie. In the past, he made Padmaavat, which was also a huge blockbuster. His Bajirao Mastani was also loved by the audience.

SANJAY Leela Bhansali @god ?

Elanti oka movie padina chalu ?❤️

Man of masses Ram Charan ?? https://t.co/uF1iAK2fFF pic.twitter.com/t2wv7WfbwO — Johnny (@Johnny__007) February 8, 2024

Ram Charan has proved himself in the larger-than-life roles. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also planned a movie with Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi that will be produced by him. It seems he is also discussing a film with Shah Rukh Khan. He wanted to make Inshaallah with Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt but that did not work out some years back. He has a romantic film in mind for Shah Rukh Khan.