It's good news for RRR star , as he and his baby have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Yes, per reports, the superstar reached the hospital last night, where you can see Upasana walking towards the delivery room to welcome her little one. On Tuesday morning, Upasana gave birth to her first child, and the entire family is beaming with joy. The hospital shared the news through its bulletin, which reads," Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on June 20, 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well." The baby arrived in the early hours of the morning at the newly personalized wing of the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. Also Read - Upasana Konidela-Ram Charan reach hospital as the latter is about to deliver the baby [Watch]

Many showered congratulatory message to the newly parents and it is reported that they are beaming with joy and how, Ram was in the hospital with Upsanam form ndya night to Tuesday early morring unntil she deivered their baby gir and right now the baby and the mother is extremely fine. Also Read - Adipurush: Netizens lash out at Om Raut for making a mockery of Ramayana; highlight unmissable blunders in Prabhas starrer

Congratulations to @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela on the joyous arrival of their precious baby girl ?❤️ Wishing nothing but love and happiness ? pic.twitter.com/BROuUl2W1r — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) June 20, 2023

The Konidela and Kamineni families are elated at the arrival of the baby. Fans across the globe have already started celebrating the arrival of the #megaprincess. Upasana and Ram had announced of the pregnancy last year in December, " With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana and Anil Kamineni". The fans of the RRR star are eagerly waiting to have the glimpse of the mega princess.