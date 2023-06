Telugu superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are said to welcome their first child soon. After 12 years of marriage, the couple eagerly awaiting to embrace the parenthood phase. They are excited and joyous preparing for the arrival of a new member in the family. They have been sharing glimpses of baby showers and their preparations for welcoming the baby. In a new Instagram post, the couple collaborated to share a new tune created for their baby. Also Read - Adipurush: Netizens lash out at Om Raut for making a mockery of Ramayana; highlight unmissable blunders in Prabhas starrer

RRR song Naatu Naatu singer Kala Bhairava gifted a unique and extremely special gift for the baby who will be introduced to the world soon. The special tune in the video shared on Instagram is created by no one else but Kala Bhairava who lent his voice to Oscar winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR in which the actor played a lead role. and Upasana Kamineni thanked the music composer and singer for the melodious tune. They shared it on social media with the caption, "We are sure this melody will bring happiness and joy to millions of children across the globe."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Ram Charan and Upasana created a special video to thank Kala Bhairava. They penned a heartwarming note and added it to the video. The melodious music plays in the background of their video message. One of the lines from the note read "this tune is granted universal use to bring happiness, joy, and a positive impact to children across the world." Both are delighted to welcome their first child and gave their warm regards to Naatu Naatu singer.

The tune is very soothing and it is kind of the couple to share it with the world while it is specially crafted for their baby. Ram Charan and Upasana are in marital bliss for over a decade now. They planned to extend their family and are excited to welcome their first baby. The couple who got married in 2012 celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on 14th June. They treated their fans by sharing a glimpse of their anniversary celebration.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in Game Changer directed by . He will share the screen with in the political action thriller film. The movie is expected to release later in 2023.