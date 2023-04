Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are the new parents-to-be in the town. The couple is gearing up to kick start their parenthood journey after 10 years of their marriage. They are excited to welcome their first child and have been seen celebrating the period. A day ago the duo received a dreamy baby shower party hosted by their friends. It was a private ceremony attended by close friends and family members. Pushpa actor Allu Arjun, who is also Ram’s cousin, tennis champion Sania Mirza, singer Kanika Kapoor and others marked their attendance. Also Read - Ram Charan and Upasana get a dreamy baby shower hosted by friends; Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza and others mark attendance [View Pics]

Earlier, Upasana also hosted a lavish baby shower in Dubai. As the couple came to the limelight more after the announcement of their pregnancy friends and fans showered their love and blessings. People also wondered about the gender of the new young member. Well, in that context it is guessed that Ram Charan and Upasana will welcome a baby girl. In a recent interview, RRR actor spoke about his wife and his first child.

A clip from his recent interview with a national media journalist in going viral. In the video, he said, "My first Jaan is Upasana. My second Jaan is my pet dog Rhyme. And my 3rd Jaan is on her way." Going by his words it is hinted that and Upasana Kamineni are expecting a girl. Connecting the dots, the mother-to-be wore a pink dress for her baby shower. Colour pink is considered for girls so it is anticipated that the Tollywood couple would welcome a baby girl.

Ram Charan was on cloud nine after winning the prestigious Oscars 2023 award for RRR. Naatu Naatu song from the period drama won the best original song award. He was accompanied by his wife in LA where the event was hosted. On the work front, he will be next seen in Game Changer which was tentatively titled RC 15. He will share the screen with in directorial movie.