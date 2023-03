It is Ram Charan's birthday today and we cannot keep calm. The actor turns 38. The megastar is currently at the peak of his success thanks to SS Rajamouli's film RRR. The film gave the stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR global recognition. With Naatu Naatu winning the Oscar, RRR made India proud. Now, it is time to move on. On his birthday, Ram Charan treated his fans by revealing the title of his next big film. On social media, Ram Charan shared the title reveal video and made the day of his fans. The film is titled Game Changer. Also Read - Alia Bhatt sends special gift for her RRR co star Jr NTR kids; don’t miss their fun conversation

RC 15 finally gets its title

Ram Charan's next Game Changer is helmed by director S Shankar and has Shershaah actress Kiara Advani playing the female lead. Since it is Ram Charan's 15th film, it was earlier called RC 15. Given that it is Ram Charan birthday, a little celebration also took place on the sets. Ram Charan cut his birthday cake along with S Shankar, Kiara Advani and more. Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan also joined the team to celebrate Ram Charan's birthday.

As Ram Charan announced the title, fans started showering love on him. A few called him 'Game Changer' for real. Many wished him on his special day.

Check out fans' reaction to Ram Charan's title reveal video:

GAME CHANGER OF INDIAN CINEMA @AlwaysRamCharan

ALL THE BEST ANNA MEGA PRIDE — jamali (@jaipkfanV) March 27, 2023

Happy birthday Ram charan our global Star..game changer — sriram (@sriram4sriram) March 27, 2023

Happy Birthday To Global Game Changer one and only Golden Heart RC?✅❤️ #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan #GameChanger — JSP Soldier (@narendrab1987) March 27, 2023

Omgggggggg such a iconic title ❤❤??? yes u r a game changer of our hearts ?? happy birthday to u rc ❤❤ I just love u so much ???#Gamechanger #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/W1KOhZUMhW — HaRshi ?‍♀ (@Harshi_74) March 27, 2023

Well, his fans now cannot wait to get the first look of Game Changer. Many are interested to see his chemistry with Kiara Advani. Guess it's all exciting! Bring it on.