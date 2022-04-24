KGF 2 is all set to surpass Rs 800 crore mark at the box office worldwide and RRR star has taken immense pride to congratulate Yash on the film's success. He praised the team's collective efforts and Yash thanked Ram Charan for his kind words. Ahead of the release of -starrer Acharya, Ram Charan expressed his delight that South Indian films are gaining popularity across the country. Also Read - KGF 2 actor Sanjay Dutt on when he got to know he has cancer: ‘Could have broken somebody's face’

On South Indian films gaining popularity across the country, Ram Charan said, "It's wonderful to see the popularity of South Indian films in the country. My father used to say that back then, people only talked about super actors in Bollywood. Our films, such as'KGF 2, RRR, and others, are now being discussed throughout the country. I'm also proud to have been a part of it."

Congratulating the KGF 2 team on their immense success, Ram Charan had tweeted, "CONGRATULATIONS to my brother @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms and the entire team for the massive success of #KGF2 !! Dear brother @TheNameIsYash your performance was just mind-blowing & your on-screen presence is commendable." To which, Yash replied, "Thank you so much, Brother. Your warmth and encouragement means a lot. Truly admire you. Glad you enjoyed the movie. Still waiting to host you in Bangalore!"

A week after its release, KGF: Chapter 2 continues to cast its spell on Hindi moviegoers. Being a regional language film, the film is racking up a splendid performance in the Hindi markets. The film headlined by Yash and starring a talented ensemble cast including , and Srinidhi among others released nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.