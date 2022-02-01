Ram Charan goes all out to look after sister Sreeja after her marriage with Kaalyan Dhev fails? Here's what we know

Ram Charan's sister, Sreeja, has also changed her name on social media from 'Sreeja Kalyaan' to 'Sreeja Konidela', all but confirming that her marriage with Kalyaan Dhev has hit rock bottom, with possibly no chance of reconciliation