SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others have surpassed the multi-starrer epic of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Avengers Endgame in terms of ratings on popular site. RRR is one of the biggest hits of 2022 and not just in India but also abroad. RRR continues to win hearts across the globe, especially after its release on the OTT platform, Netflix and ZEE5. It was released in Hindi on Netflix whereas, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions are available on ZEE5. And it has now surpassed the Avengers Endgame ratings. Read more below...

RRR beats Avengers Endgame

This is an incredible feat for RRR because Avengers Endgame is a cult movie curated by the Russo Brothers starring Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, and amongst many others. The visual spectacle grossed about Rs 1200 crore worldwide. And it has now been included in the Rotten Tomatoes' Best Films of 2022 list. It has been placed 46 with about 91% of critics' ratings and 94% of the audience ratings. It surpassed Avengers Endgame which has critics ratings of 94% and the audience ratings of 90%.

Other major films on Rotten Tomatoes

's Top Gun Maverick is placed 11th, Sara Dosa's Fire of Love tops the charts. It also includes Indian Documentary Writing with Fire' which showcases the journalists running the Dalit Women-led newspaper Khabar Lahariya. Turning Red is on 24, You Are Not My Mother is on 48, Downtown Abbey: A New Era on 57, The Batman on 63, Scream on 79. The recently included names are RRR, Watcher, Phantom of the Open and Fire Island.

RRR details

Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn's RRR has different abbreviations but in Hindi and English, it is known for Rise Roar Revolt. The film is a fictional tale set in the 1920s about the meeting of legendary Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR was just a working title for the film. But seeing the thumping response to the title, director SS Rajamouli decided to keep the same. The film was postponed multiple times, due to the pandemic. It was eventually released on 25 March 2022.