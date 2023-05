RRR's success and the eventual Oscar win for Naatu Naatu put Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and MM Keeravani on the global map. Ram Charan and Jr NTR have also given out interviews to various Hollywood portals and there have been speculations about the two of them being in talks for their Hollywood debuts as well. And guess what, finally, Ram Charan has given some hints about his much-talked-about Hollywood debut. Check out the interesting deets about the same below: Also Read - Priyanka Chopra shares she did not watch Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer RRR; netizens troll her 'Didn't she host a screening?'

Ram Charan talks about his Hollywood debut

Ram Charan is attending the G20 summit that is happening in New Delhi. He has been in Kashmir to discuss Film and Tourism and Economic Growth & Cultural Preservation at the summit. The actor who achieved global fame and success with SS Rajamouli's RRR shares that he wants to explore India more while dropping hints about getting offers from Hollywood. The actor shares that he would not want to travel anywhere for his film unless the producer or director is from Hollywood. The Game Changer actor shares that he wants to stick to the Indian culture and educate the strong sentiments of India through his films. Ram says that there's a lot of dignity in Indian stories. "Nowadays when you see it, it's not South Indian North Indian movie, it's about Indian mitta ka stories," he says, reports an entertainment news portal.

Ram Charan had hinted about a Hollywood project

Back in March, when they all were promoting RRR across the globe and winning hearts, Ram Charan had talked about being in talks for Hollywood projects. He said that the talks are just on and he's looking forward to seeing how things pan out. He had said that might be in a couple of months they'll get the news about him walking on the sets of a movie.

The actor talked about how visiting Kashmir since 1986. The actor shares that his father has extensively worked in Kashmir for his films for more than four decades. And hence, whenever, his dad would invite him to Kashmir, he would feel that it was an achievement during Summer vacations. Meanwhile, on his birthday a couple of days ago the title of Ram Charan's film with was announced. It is called Game Changer.