Ram Charan is back in town after witnessing the historic win of the Naatu Naatu song in his film RRR. The world celebrated this big win, and now it has become a global phenomenon. While the superstar returned, Hai fans were waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of him at the airport. Ram made an entry with his pregnant wife Upasana Kamineni and was seen protecting her from the huge crowd that was gathering to greet the superstar. Ram has been lauded by his fans for calmly handling the crowd and even protecting his wife, who is expecting their first child. Also Read - Ram Charan reacts to RRR win at Oscars 2023, 'Naatu Naatu was the song of people of India'

Watch the video of RRR star Ram Charan turning pregnant wife Upasana Kamineni at the airport as the return after the big win at Oscars 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywoodshaadis)

Upasana too is extremely calm as she holds her pet in her arms, walks under hubby Ram's protective arms, and is all smiles. Ram and Upasana spent a happy time together while they both attended the Oscars, and it was also a much-needed break for the soon-to-be parents. Ram even spoke about Upasana being pregnant and how the baby is bringing all the luck to them already. Ram is currently at the peak of his career, and he is all set for his next release, RC15, along with , who makes her South debut with him. Also Read - Ram Charan's swanky car collection; A glimpse at the RRR star's most expensive rides [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Ram Charan speaking in Hindi about RRR and the Naatu Naatu song.

While Ram Charan also addresses the media at the airport and speaks in Hindi, it is the most adorable thing on the internet today. He declared Naatu Naatu India's song by winning the Oscars 2023. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay unimpressed by RRR win at Oscars 2023? Avoids Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli