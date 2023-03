RRR actor Ram Charan is leaving no stone unturned to make India proud. The actor along with his team has once again put India on the map winning the Oscars. The electrifying song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR won the Best Original Song award at the Oscars 2023. Ram Charan was in LA for the past few days for the 95th Academy Awards and as he returned to India the actor reacted to the global win. Also Read - Ram Charan's swanky car collection; A glimpse at the RRR star's most expensive rides [Watch Video]

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus has made every Indian proud in the past few months. There was no stopping for RRR after winning several international accolades the film bagged the coveted Oscars as well. People across the world celebrated the Naatu Naatu win for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. The RRR team including director SS Rajamouli, actors Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan proudly represented at the global awards. They walked the red carpet carrying the nation in their hearts and took the prestigious honor home.

who attended the event with his wife Upasana returned to India and reacted to RRR win at the Oscars 2023. He addressed the media at the Delhi airport as he arrived from LA with a proud win and thanked all the fans and people from North to South and East to West parts of India. He thanked people for watching RRR & making the "Naatu Naatu" song a superhit. Ram Charan said Naatu Naatu was not their song it was the song of the people of India and it gave them an avenue for the Oscars. The actor further added he is pleased, happy, and of M.M Keeravani, S.S. Rajamouli & Chandrabose. He credits their hard work stating they wouldn't have made it to the red carpet & brought Oscar for India without them.

As Ram Charan arrived at the Delhi airport returning from LA he was welcomed and greeted by fans with loud cheers holding RRR flags. The actor greeted his fans through the sunroof of his car. He was also seen protecting his pregnant wife Upasana from a huge crowd as he was mobbed by a sea of fans.