Ram Charan is in the news after RRR won big at Golden Globes Awards and Critics Choice Awards. The film is winning international accolades and making India proud. Ram Charan wore Indian traditional attire at the Golden Globes Awards 2023 and won millions of hearts with his humble attitude and intelligent answers to the USA media.

RRR bagged the best original song for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globes Awards. The superstar shared his experience of filming the song in Ukraine. The song went viral making everyone dance to its beats. Talking about his experience of the most energizing song of RRR, Ram Charan said that he was scared to death.

Before shooting for Naatu Naatu, the actor had a set of injuries, including a ligament tear, and an ACL tear. It was a second-degree tear for him and he was off the sets for three months. After doing rehab he flew straight to Ukraine and shot the Naatu Naatu song. During that Ram was scared to death wondering if he could pull it off.

also commented on the script of RRR which won best foreign film at the Critics Choice Awards. As the film has action, drama, and thrill it was like a roller coaster ride of different genres coming together for the actor. He found it difficult to bring different genres together and also make it convincing.

Ram Charan who has now become a global star revealed he is inspired by and . The actor looked upon the two Hollywood stars when young and never missed any of their films. The actor feels Tom and Brad Pitt don’t age and are only getting better keeping fans close.

Ram Charan became a favorite among Hollywood media and audiences with his charm. Ram Charan starrer RRR is basking praises for winning back-to-back awards on the international level. This has created a buzz on social media and fans are celebrating the success.