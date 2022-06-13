Ram Charan is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry and this year after the release of RRR, he has become a pan-India star. The actor’s fans eagerly wait for an update about his movie, and they also follow him on social media, so they get to see new pictures and videos of the actor. Recently, Ram posted a beautiful picture with his wife, Upasana Kamineni, and the actor’s fans are loving it. They are calling them a ‘cute couple’ Also Read - Amber Heard speaks out for first time on Johnny Depp verdict; says, 'I don't care, you couldn't look me in the eye and tell it's fair'

A fan commented, “Omgggg such a cute photo!!!” Another fan wrote, “You both look damn cute.” One more fan commented, “Advanced happy anniversary day anna @alwaysramcharan.” Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung’s latest pics leave ARMY swooning; ‘So hot,’ say fans [View Reactions]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on 14th June 2012. So, tomorrow is the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary. We are sure fans of the actor will flood social media to wish him and his beautiful wife. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri shoot for a romantic song in Croatia; pics from the sets LEAKED

On the work front, is currently busy with the shooting of RC15 which is being directed by Shankar. The movie also stars in the lead role.

2022, till now, has been a balanced year for Ram Charan when it comes to movies. While RRR went on to become one of the biggest hits in the Indian cinema with a collection of Rs. 1150, his movie Acharya co-starring his father failed to make a mark at the box office. However, his fans have high hopes for RC15.

While talking about the super success of RRR, Ram Charan at an event stated, “It has been a long journey since 2018 to make this film. When I sneaked into Galaxy theatre, I truly saw the reactions of people. We danced, had emoted beautifully. The audience in the north danced with us, emoted with us. I was a part of RRR for one reason and that was to see India's reaction. I think these reactions will be with me forever.”