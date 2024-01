The South entertainment industry has a massive fan following. The Mega family brothers Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu are very close. Their entire families always spend time together, especially during Bhogi and Sankranthi. This year too the entire family celebrated Bhogi and Sankranti together at Megastar Chiranjeevi's residence in Bengaluru. Earlier the celebrations used to be at Hyderabad residence but now, they have shifted to Bengaluru. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela and other cousins were also a part of the celebrations. Also Read - Japan Earthquake: After Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli pens note for the nation; says 'It's very disturbing... '

Ram Charan, Upasana and others celebrate Bhogi and Sankranti

Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni shared pictures on Instagram stories from the celebrations. They had homemade food and lots of fun together during the celebrations. She gave a glimpse of the delicious food they had during the celebrations. They had biryani, chocolate mousse, mirchi bajji (fritters) and sunnundalu (laddoo). They also had idli chutney, samosas and chai.

She also gave a glimpse of Ram Charan making dosas. His mother, Surekha was also making dosas. Sharing this glimpse, Upasana wrote, "Athamma (mom-in-law) good training."

It was also Vaisshnav Tej's birthday on January 13 and the family brought cakes for him. Ram Charan also shared a picture with Vaisshnav Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday kiddo!

Lots of love!"

Looks like the family is having the best time together and these pictures, videos give us a Hum Sath Sath Hain vibes. Isn't it?