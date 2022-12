In a happy piece of news today, popular South couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni announced that they are expecting their first child together. Ram Charan is going to be a dad soon and Upasana is going to be a mother. Their families are ecstatic as they shared the pregnancy announcement. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have been married since 2012. They have been setting couple goals wherein they celebrated each other's achievements with pride and now, they are going to be a family of three. This is indeed a piece of very happy news for all Ram Charan fans. Also Read - Prabhas to Jr NTR: Why working with SS Rajamouli is a HUGE risk for the careers of actors

Ram Charan announces Upasana's pregnancy

The Acharya actor and soon dad-to-be Ram Charan took to his social media handle and shared a pregnancy announcement poster. It is a very pretty poster which features an image of little lord Hanuman. Their announcement poster featured a simple note which read, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, We are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child." They also mentioned the names of proud grandparents-to-be, Surekha, Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni. Ram Charan dropped a heart and a folded hands emoticon. This is going viral in the Entertainment News section now.

Check out Ram Charan's pregnancy announcement post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Ram Charan-Upasana celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary

Recently, to celebrate their decade-long marriage, Ram Charan and Upasana went to Florence, Italy. The two lovebirds were seen twinning in white. Talking about their love story, Ram and Upasana met during their college. They struck a friendship which eventually turned into love. When Ram Charan went away on a shoot, the distance made their hearts grow fonder. Hence, they professed their love and began dating. After a couple of years of dating, Upasana and Ram Charan tied the knot on 14 June 2022.

Congratulations, Ram Charan and Upasana.