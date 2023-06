It's a happy day for Ram Charan and his family. RRR star and his wife Upasana Kamineni welcomed their daughter into this world. This morning, Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad shared the news bulletin announcing that the couple has welcomed their little princess. The hospital shared that the baby and mother are doing absolutely fine. Since the news went viral, fans of RRR star are celebrating it by calling her a Mega Princess. Grandfather Chiranjeevi is the happiest of all. He took to his Twitter handle to share his feelings. Ram Charan's co-star Jr NTR too congratulated the couple. Also Read - Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni blessed with a baby girl

On Twitter, penned an emotional note and wrote, 'Welcome Little Mega Princess'. He said he is happy and proud. Jr NTR congratulated and Upasana Kamineni and welcomed them to the parents clubs.

Check out their tweets below:

Welcome Little Mega Princess !! ❤️❤️❤️ You have spread cheer among the

Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!! ?? — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 20, 2023

Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela. Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a life time. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 20, 2023

Apart from this, Ram Charan's fans are also expressing joy and happiness by trending Mega Princess on Twitter with full power. Many are sharing movie clips of Chiranjeevi playing with little ones and sharing that he will be the best grandfather ever.

Check out one such tweet on Chiranjeevi below:

It was in 2012 that Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni tied the knot in a lavish wedding. It is after more than 10 years of their wedding that the couple embraced parenthood. It was early in their marriage that Upasana decided to freeze her eggs and now the couple thought was the right time to start the new chapter of their lives. Now fans are excited to know all the other details. Fans are waiting to get the first glimpse of the little one and know her name. We congratulate the couple and also the proud grandparents. For more entertainment news, watch this space.