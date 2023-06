Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed a baby girl earlier this morning. Chiranjeevi, the grandfather has named her Mega Princess. Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter is currently the talk of the town. Fans of Ram Charan and family and also the South industry celebs have been pouring in love and blessings for Mega Princess right now. And in the middle of it all, a picture is being circulated on WhatsApp groups and also on social media claiming to be the picture of RC and Upasana's daughter. Has Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's daughter's pic leaked? Here's the truth about the same. Also Read - Ram Charan and Upasana thank Naatu Naatu singer Kala Bhaivara for composing a special tune for their baby

Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter's pic leaked?

Since morning Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni and Mega Princess have been dominating the headlines in entertainment news. Picture of a newborn baby from the hospital has been shared everywhere claiming to be the newborn baby girl from the Konidela family. However, Ram Charan's digital manager has tweeted out, finally, spilling the beans on the same. Siva Cherry shares that the pic that is being circulated is not of Ram Charan and Upasana's baby girl, Mega Princess. Check out the viral picture and also the snapshot of Siva Cherry's tweet here:



Pics circulating in social media are not the pics of #MegaPrincess — SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) June 20, 2023

Family members visit Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni and their daughter at the hospital

Since morning a lot of celebrities, mostly the family members of Ram Charan and Upasana have dropped by the Apollo hospital to congratulate the couple and also bless the baby girl. From Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy to Allu Aravind, Varun Tej, Chiranjeevi and wife, Ram Charan's sisters Niharika and Sreeja and more have dropped by to visit Mega Princess. Celebs such as Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani and more have been pouring wishes for the celebrity couple.

Ram Charan's father, Chiranjeevi tweeted out welcoming the little Mega Princess. He praised her saying that she has blessed the whole Mega family including the parents and the grandparents. "Happy and proud," he wrote. Ram Charan and Upasana decided to freeze their eggs as they wanted to focus on their professional lives and financially secure themselves. Upasana had expressed her happiness about not falling under the pressure of society to have a baby right after marrying Ram Charan in 2012. Once again, congratulations to the couple.