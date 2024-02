South actor Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, are one of the most talked-about couples. Whether it's their love story or their journey into parenthood for the first time, everything about the couple is certainly inspiring and admirable. What makes their relationship shine is that they both have strong individual personalities that are never overshadowed by their relationship. Last year, Ram Charan and Upasana were blessed with their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara. And now, very soon, the baby girl might have a brother or sister in her life. So, are Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela all set to embrace parenthood for the second time? Here's what the star wife has to say. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nayanthara and other stars share adorable posts on social media

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ram Charan approached to play THIS role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next pan India film?

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela all set to become parents again?

Upasana Konidela recently attended an event aimed at raising awareness about women's health, especially during pregnancy. At the same event, Upasana, who is a successful entrepreneur, spoke about her decision to embrace motherhood in her mid-30s. She stated that she has no regrets about becoming a mother in her mid-30s and emphasized that if a woman knows what the right solution is, she can be sure of what and when she wants it, and there's absolutely no reason to panic. Also Read - Ram Charan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali teaming up for movie based on legendary King Suheldev?

Trending Now

During the event, Upasana's gynecologist was also present. Upasana mentioned that although she embraced motherhood just last year, she has already informed her gynecologist that she is once again ready to be a mother. The statements made by Upasana have certainly left Ram Charan's fans excited and hoping that the South sensation will once again become a father.

While Ram Charan is a successful South star who has also worked in a few Bollywood films, Upasana is a successful entrepreneur. They are childhood sweethearts and have known each other since the 9th grade. Their friendship turned into love, and the duo got married in 2012. The couple often heaps praise on each other on their respective social media handles, giving insight into their strong bond as husband and wife. The couple welcomed their daughter, Klin Kaara, on June 20, 2023.