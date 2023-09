Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed a baby girl, Klin Kaara Konidela in June this year. Ram Charan and Upasana planned their pregnancy in such a way that they would be fully ready to nurture their baby in the most fulfilling manner. And now, Klin Kaara has come to her paternal grandfather's home, the Konidela House. Till now, Klin Kaara was getting all the love from her mom's side of the family. Klin Kaara got the grandest welcome home ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023. Also Read - Ram Charan and Upasana to be blessed with a baby girl? RRR actor hints at welcoming 3rd love of life

Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan get Klin Kaara at Konidela House

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela took to their social media handles to share pictures from the welcoming of Klin Kaara at Konidela House. The entrepreneur shared two pics in which the first one features Ram and Upasana with young Veda Pandit students from the Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Varu Ashram. The granddaughter of the Konidela family, also known as Mega Princess, got a very warm welcome from her father, Ram Charan and grandparents - Surekha and Chiranjeevi.

In the second picture, we see Ram Charan, Upasana with Klin Kaara's grandmom, Surekha. It seems Upasana's mom Shobana has also joined the family in bringing home Klin Kaara alongside Lord Ganesha. Upasana called the whole event an 'enchanting experience'. Ram Charan shared the pictures of welcoming both Lord Ganesha and Klin Kaara home. The pictures include the whole Konidela family. Check out Upasana and Ram Charan's Instagram posts which are going viral in entertainment news here:

When Upasana and Ram Charan were expecting their first child, the two of them had opened up about the delay in embracing parenthood. Upasana gushed about deciding to be a mother on her own terms and and her own time. Upasana and Ram Charan made the decision to settle down in their careers first before expanding their family. Upasana then froze her eggs. After 10 years of their marital bliss Upasana and Ram Charan decided to welcome a child together.

Upasana discussed how people thought that Klin Kaara had a privileged background given the fact that her grandparents (Ram Charan, Upasana’s parents) are rich and powerful. However, Ram Charan and Upasana want to raise their daughter on their own, while Klin Kaara will still get her grandparents’ love.

Coming to Ram Charan’s work front, he has Game Changer with S Shankar. Kiara Advani plays his leading lady’s part.