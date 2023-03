Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are cousins and we all know that. Both actors are among the top actors in the Telugu film industry. Thanks to RRR and Pushpa, they are globally famous now. Both cousins have always shared a good bond. They were often seen together at family events and always grab the limelight at the parties. They two always say they are close to each other and supported each other right since the beginning of their career. Allu Aravind and Chiranjeevi also have each other's backs. Also Read - Allu Arjun completes 20 years in the industry: A look at his best films and biggest box office collections

But for some time now, something has not been well between the Mega and Allu family. A rift has happened between Charan and Allu Arjun and that is why, it is said that the cousins have been staying away from each other. Also Read - Ram Charan Birthday Bash: SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Vijay Deverakonda and more stars attend RRR actor's epic party [Watch Video]

On Ram Charan's birthday, while the entire country wished the actor on social media, Allu Arjun did not. Also, at a grand party that was thrown at Ram Charan's place neither Allu Arjun nor his brothers were seen attending the party.

Fans of Ram Charan have expressed their anger over this and said that Allu Arjun is jealous of Charan. Also Read - Ram Charan's protective side shines as Upasana Konidela flaunts baby bump at birthday bash in stunning blue dress [Watch Video]

For a couple of years, Allu Arjun has stopped talking about Chiranjeevi or anyone from the Konidela family at film-related events. There were times when he used to thank Chiranjeevi for having his back. But things got bitter in the family and Allu Arjun is said to have decided to not be called part of the Mega family and would love to be called the grandson of Allu Ramalingaiah.

Well, seeing these cousins together always made their fans happy. On the contrary, there are a few fans who have a soft corner towards Allu Arjun and believe that he would have wished for Charan personally.