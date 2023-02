Ram Charan was seen walking barefoot at the airport last evening as he was heading for the USA to attend the Oscars 2023 where TRR too is in the nominations. Ram Charan grabbed all the eyeballs of the netizens as his video of walking without shoes is going viral and fans are calling him the most humble actor ever. Ram Charan has not seen wearing shoes due to his Mannat that he has held for his film RRR and it shows how religious the actor is. Fans are hailing the RRR actor and cannot stop falling in LOVE with his simplicity all over again. The actor is observing Deeksha Sabrimala it is a way of worshipping Gods in the down south. Also Read - RRR: Marvel villain Jonathan Majors heaps praise for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus; here's what he said

Watch the viral video of Ram Charan walking barefoot as he heads for Oscars 2023.

Ram Charan is the biggest star in the down south band RRR made him the superstar in Hindi cinema as well and the actor only knows how big Oscar is and apart from giving his best in the film, he is doing all the possibilities to bring the award home for once. Many have kept their eye on RRR including Pathaan superstars who even told Ram Charan that he should let him touch the award for once after their big win. Ram's reply win hearts, he said that the award belongs to everyone.

Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!!

(Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! )

Love you. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

RRR is the most successful film of SS Rajamouli and right now he is in the most excited position only to see his film getting all the accolades that it deserves.