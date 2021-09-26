Mega Power Star Ram Charan recently welcomed an adorable furball, christened Rhyme, into his family. He took to his official Instagram handle to announce to the world about the newest family member, a four legged, 'cute as a button' Poodle, sharing several pictures of the pup. Ram Charan has always been a dog lover. His wife, Upasana Kamineni, had earlier gifted him a Jack Russell Terrier, which he named Brat, in loving memory of his first dog, a labrador, which went by the same name. Also Read - International Emmy Awards 2021: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das join Sushmita Sen's Aarya among the nominees – view reactions

It'll be interesting to see how Brat and Rhyme get along because dogs can be quite territorial at times, especially when one has been with a family for a considerable amount of time. Anyway, more of that later. For now, rest back, relax and just feast your eyes on the absolutely adorable pictures of Mega Power Star with his new furbaby, but be forewarned, they're almost certain to melt your heart in an jiffy. Check them our below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

In one of the pics, Cherry can be seen riding with Rhyme in the backseat of his car, probably bringing him home from. In two of the phots, the star can be seen planting a kiss on his new baby, while in another pic, Rhyme can be seen affectionately rubbing his paw against Ram Charan's cheek. The last one is the cutest of the lot though, where Rhyme kisses Ram Charan back.

Complete 'melt your heart' stuff, right? Well, don't say we didn't tell you so.