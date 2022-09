Ram Charan delivered one of the biggest hits of the year, RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Jr NTR. He was also seen in Acharya alongside his megastar father Chiranjeevi. He has Shankar's next which is yet untitled. Ram Charan is one of the most sought actors in the country after the success of RRR. His visual charm makes him a favourite amongst his female fans in the country. There have been reports of Ram Charan reading scripts and there have been reports of him as to being in talks for a few too. However, there's a buzz in the media that Ram Charan is now treading cautiously after seeing the debacles of Radhe Shyam, Liger, Laal Singh Chaddha and other major films. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Bappa in KGF and Pushpa avatar shocks netizens; say, 'It hurts to see Ganapati being given the look of goons' [VIEW TWEETS]

Ram Charan worried about the ongoing failures of big films

Ram Charan has been in talks with the maker of Jersey, Gowtham Tinnanuri. There was a strong buzz about the same later that said that the film has been shelved. Later, it was said that the film is very much in development. There could be a reason behind all the rumours and conjectures. As y'all know, lately, Bollywood has been facing a tough time as the films such as Laal Singh Chaddha, , Raksha Bandhan and more tanked at the box office. Plus, his film Acharya with dad Chiranjeevi was a disaster. The current fate of Liger has also been a huge shock for filmmakers and the industry. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: After RRR star Ram Charan, now Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj inspired idol goes viral [View Pics]

Down in the South, and starrer Radhe Shyam's failure also left everyone speechless. As per reports, Ram Charan is upset with the same. He is worried about his upcoming and the projects he'd sign. Ram Charan is being cautious as far as the content goes, says a report in Gulte.com. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: New title lucky for Salman Khan? Will shatter box office? Read astrological predictions

Ram Charan's next; pauses signing films?

Ram Charan currently has 's untitled film that also stars in the lead. Ram Charan is pumped up about this one as it features him in a very different avatar. He is excited about the same as he knows his fans will get to see him in a different role. However, he is not so sure about the films thereafter. Ram Charan has seen the kind of response fans are giving to the movies nowadays and is worried about what kind of film he should take up next. It is said that he is worried if he should pick the love story narrated by Gowtham Tinnanuri given the change in audiences' preferences these days.