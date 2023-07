Reports are coming from Telugu media handles that Niharika Konidela and her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda are now officially divorced. She is the niece of Chiranjeevi and the cousin of Ram Charan and sister of Varun Tej. It seems the two applied for divorce last month. The process has got finalised and the two have now separated. It is being said that the couple had a lot of differences and they were unable to find a common ground. No one from the family or the couple have confirmed this news of a divorce.

The speculations began after Niharika Konidela deleted all their wedding pictures from Instagram. He has done the same. It is being said that Niharika Konidela will make an official announcement about this soon. All the pictures were deleted in March 2022. Fans will remember their wedding that happened in December 2020. It was a grand destination wedding in Udaipur. Some of the top stars of the Telugu film industry like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi attended the nuptials. The entire Konidela and Allu families were present there. Niharika Konidela apparently fell in love with him some years back. It was a love cum arranged marriage. Niharika is the daughter of Naga Babu, the brother of Chiranjeevi.

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda who works in the corporate sector is the son of Guntur Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao. He was not seen at the engagement of Niharika's brother Varun Tej with actress Lavanya Tripathi. Netizens were curious and enquired about his absence from the functions. Chaitanya Jonnalagada decided to meditate in a quiet place for some time to escape the turmoil around his personal life.

He did a course in Vipassana. He wrote in his caption, "Vipassana into my life was by far the best experience of my existence. Rarely in one's life will they go somewhere with no expectations and come out with the wisdom they never knew they were in need of. Gratitude and only gratitude." Niharika Konidela dabbles in a number of things. She has become a producer and formed her banner Pink Elephant.