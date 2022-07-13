Ram Charan's Hollywood debut soon? Screenwriter Aaron Stewart Ahn who's worked with Nicolas Cage opens up on collaborating with RRR star

SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan's RRR recently was the runner up at the Hollywood Critics Association mid-season awards, beating favourites like Top Gun Maverick, The Batman, Turning Red, Cha Cha Real Smooth, Elvis, The Northman and more