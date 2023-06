Ram Charan’s Mega Princess gets a gold cradle worth Rs 1 crore by the AmRam Charan and Upasana welcomed their baby girl on June 20, and after 10 days of the Meg princess birth, it's her naming ceremony today, and the elated mommy shared a glimpse of what her naming ceremony is going to look like on her Instagram stories, and it's all grand, no surprises over there, but it's reported that a lot of bums from the industry have been invited to this naming ceremony, including the Ambanis, and the latest reports claim that Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani gifted a gold cradle to the new born daughter of superstar Ram Charan, and the price of the cradle has left the fans stumped as to

Upasana Kamineni shared a glimpse of the naming ceremony of her daughter on her Instagram stories, and it's beautiful.

It is claimed that the cradle made of pure gold is worth Rs 1 crore, and ever since the news has come out, netizens are claiming that they would definitely want to have a look at the customised cradle made of gold by Ambanis on her naming ceremony? Ram Charan is super elated by the birth of her daughter, and the fans have named her Mega Princess, and they are keen to know the name of the little one. After the birth of the baby, Ram and Upasana's video from the hospital went viral, in which they were seen crying with joy after the arrival of their little one.

Upasana's Instagram stories grabbed a lot of attention after she shared the video of the preparations for her daughter's naming ceremony, and now fans are insisting the star wife share the name of their baby with them as they are extremely excited about it. While Ram and Charan will maintain to keep their daughter from the media glare until she grows up, they don't want the paparazzi to follow the Bollywood culture in Hyderabad and refrain from getting them clicked on their private space.