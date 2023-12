Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela's marriage is an inspiration to many. Their simplicity, desire for privacy, and mutual respect make them the perfect embodiment of modern and traditional values. Recently, they were recognized as the power couple of 2023 by Forbes India, marking yet another milestone in their joint journey. While congratulations pour in for them, a heartwarming article from the same interview with Ram Charan's father, Chiranjeevi, has caught everyone's attention. He admires his son for providing unwavering support to his daughter in law, that is truly unconditional.

Chiranjeevi speaks highly about Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's achievements

Megastar Chiranjeevi commends the marriage of his son Ram Charan and his bond with wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela. As Ram Charan and Upasana are featured as the power couple of 2023 by Forbes India, they have received an outpouring of love from their family and friends. Ram and Upasana spoke highly of each other, but the most heartwarming praise came from Ram's father, Chiranjeevi.

In an interview with Forbes India, the veteran actor and producer expressed admiration for his children. He stated that both Ram and Upasana are high achievers, progressive thinkers, and understand the challenges of modern life. Chiranjeevi also highlighted Ram's unwavering support for Upasana in all her endeavors and praised Upasana's ability to balance her personal and professional life. Additionally, Chiranjeevi commended Ram's professional dedication, noting that he consistently exceeds expectations and pushes himself to deliver more. The year 2023 has been successful for both Ram and Upasana, both personally and professionally, and we hope that 2024 will be even better for them.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela Love Story

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's love story is a true testament to how opposite personalities can complement each other perfectly. While studying together at a university abroad, Ram who is an introvert, and Upasana, a social butterfly, hit it off as best friends. They never thought that their friendship will blossom into love. However, when Ram flew overseas for the shoot of his film, Magadheera, the duo started missing each other. It was then that the duo realized that they were meant to be together. They tied the knot in June 2012, and their love continues to inspire many.