RRR star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni is right now celebrating the best phase of her life and that is entering motherhood. The star wife announced her pregnancy after ten years of their marriage and their happiness has no boundaries. Just a few days ago Ram and Upasana took to their Instagram and shared this happy news with their fans and loved ones. Upasana and Ram are one of the most loved couples in the south industry. Their relationship has seen a lot of beautiful phases together but becoming a parent is something they always dreamt of like almost every couple.

Upasana who is also an entrepreneur and is all set to enter motherhood shared a beautiful picture of her along with her main women and seek blessings from them. "Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing athama."

Upasana and Ram often spoke about having baby but they were waiting for the right time. However in one of her interaction with Sadhguru, Upasana had spoke about not wanting a baby and asked Sadhguru who praised her thoughts to meet her mother in law. But things changed over the time and same has happened with Upasana, right now she is ready to become a mother and is taking utmost care of herself.

Ram always stood like a rock with his wife Upasana and when initially asked about embracing parenthood together, he had said that they both are definitely want to have a family nd are waiting for the right time and now the right time is arrived. The couple fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the little one.