Filmmaker is known for making controversial tweets on several occasions. He often gets into trouble and rubs celebrities in the wrong way. This time, RGV apparently took a royal dig at 's family and his son while praising for the massive success of his recently released blockbuster hit film Pushpa.

In a series of tweets, RGV heaped praised on Allu Arjun. However, he deleted the tweets later. The filmmaker targeted Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and his family by stating that Allu Arjun is the new 'Megastar'. "All the other mega heroes will only be known as Allu Arjun's relatives in the future", he commented. Some of Varma's tweets appeared like he just wanted to tease family of Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan. While hailing Allu Arjun's performance in Pushpa, the director had also tagged for bringing such a talented son into the world.

These tweets had also triggered a section of Mega fans, as he mentioned Allu Arjun as the next Mega star, while they think intentionally ignored Ram Charan from the list of stars from the mega family. Varma later deleted his tweets in which he called Allu Arjun the new Megastar, which is Chiranjeevi's title in the Tollywood industry. This is not the first time that Varma had commented on Chiranjeevi and his family members. He has passed comments on and his political career earlier, which provoked a negative reaction.

On the other hand, RGV put out a series of tweets on love and marriage. Stating that nothing "murders" love faster than marriage, RGV said that the secret of happiness was to keep loving as long as it remained and then move on instead of getting into "a jail called marriage". Interestingly, these observations of RGV came hours after actor and director Aishwaryaa Dhanush announced their decision to part ways.

"Star divorces are good trendsetters to warn young people about the dangers of marriages. Nothing murders love faster than marriage. The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage.

"Love in a marriage lasts for lesser days than the days they celebrate it, which is 3 to 5 days. Smart people love and dumbos marry.

"Only divorces should be celebrated with sangeet because of getting liberated and marriages should happen quietly in process of testing each other's danger qualities. Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness."