Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can't afford me' jibe; asks, 'How can he generalise'

Sarkaru Vaari Paata star Mahesh Babu is currently in the news because of a controversial statement that he made about Bollywood. While promoting the film Major, the actor stated that he has been offered quite a few Hindi films but 'Bollywood can't afford' him. He mentioned that he does not want to 'waste time' by doing Hindi films and rather he is happy doing what he is currently doing. This left many surprised. The actor, however, later clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. Now, Ram Gopal Varma has shared his two cents on the same.

In an interview with India Today, the Rangeela filmmaker mentioned that he couldn't understand what Mahesh Babu was exactly trying to convey. He also stated that 'Bollywood' is not a company and rather a name given by the media so Mahesh Babu cannot generalise. was quoted saying to the portal, "It is his choice as an actor. But I honestly didn't understand what he meant by Bollywood can't afford him. I am still unable to figure out what he meant by that because the point is, if you see the recent South Indian films, they were dubbed and released and they made whatever money they did. Also, first of all, Bollywood is not a company. It is a label given by the media. An individual movie company or a production house will ask you to do a film at a particular cost, so how can he generalise Bollywood, I don't understand that.Bollywood is not a company, so his context is not understood."

Earlier, it was Mukesh Bhatt who had shared his views on the same and stated that 'each one to its own'. Mukesh Bhatt wished Mahesh Babu good luck and stated that there is nothing wrong in it. Okay then!