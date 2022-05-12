Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can't afford me' jibe; asks, 'How can he generalise'

Mahesh Babu shocked many with his recent statement. He stated that he does not want to 'waste time' by doing Hindi films as 'Bollywood can't afford him'. Now, Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to Mahesh Babu's statement.