Ram Gopal Varma reveals he sold out his office next to Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions due to pandemic

Ram Gopal Varma, who was one of the finest filmmakers in Bollywood has closed his chapter with the industry forever? Well, the filmmaker in his recent chat with the media revealed that he sold his RGV Company office that was located next to Karan Johar's Dharam Productions in Mumbai due to the pandemic. Yes! RGV who is known to make nail-biting films like Satya, D Company and more has cut all his ties with Mumbai. The filmmaker who has become a meme and joke due to his controversies and bizarre statements to netizens opened up about his life during a pandemic and what he went through.

Talking about why he sold his Mumbai office he said, " I had to sell the office because of the pandemic. I am basically from Hyderabad and my family lives there. So when there were lockdowns, I shifted to Goa and that's where my office is now". So basically the filmmaker will now operate from Goa.

RGV is gearing for his next release Ladki, even spoke about not being limited to doing only Bollywood films, he said, " I make films both in Telugu and Hindi. I was making this martial arts film for a while, I also made two Telugu films. I am not only a Hindi film director. During this time, a lot of films by a lot of people have not done well. It is not just about my films, but no one targets others. My job is to make films to the best of my ability. Whether the film does well or not is not in my hands. What will work is what will interest the people".

Ram Gopal Varma has been trying his luck for quite a time to make a remarkable film but he often fails, talking about why is this happening he said, " “It depends on the audience, what they want to see or not". The filmmaker who is known for his carefree attitude doesn't give a damn if he gets success or not, he admitted that his passion is filmmaking and he will continue that till the last breath of his life whether people watch it or not, that's their wish.