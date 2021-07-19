Ram Gopal Varma REVIEWS Vijay Deverakonda's Liger; calls him 'a SUPER CROSS between Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Ravi Teja and Tiger Shroff'

will soon be making his Hindi film debut with 's production Liger alongside . The movie has been confirmed for a theatrical release on September 9 this year. And while the teaser of Liger is yet to be announced, recently got a chance to watch some clips of the directorial and it has left the filmmaker mighty impressed with Vijay's performance. Also Read - From Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: 10 star kids who are redefining millennial fashion with their stunning outfits

Calling Vijay a super cross between south superstars such as , , and Tiger Shroff, RGV tweeted, "Saw scenes of @KaranJohar presented #PuriJagan directed and @Charmmeofficial produced LIGER ..More than a CROSS between TIGER and LION @TheDeverakonda looks like a SUPER CROSS between @pawankalyan @urstrulyMahesh @RaviTeja_offl and @iTIGERSHROFF (sic).” Also Read - Ananya Panday's friends Ishaan Khatter, Navya, Shanaya and others visit Panday residence to console her family members on her grandmother's death – view pics

In another tweet, RGV thanked director Puri Jagannadh and co-producer Charmme Kaur for bringing out a stellar performance from Vijay in the film. "The SCREEN PRESENCE of @TheDeverakonda in LIGER Is GREATER than any STAR i have seen in the last 2 DECADES..Thank you #PuriJagan and @Charmmeofficial for bringing it out (sic),” RGV tweeted. Also Read - Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Panday passes away

The SCREEN PRESENCE of @TheDeverakonda in LIGER Is GREATER than any STAR i have seen in the last 2 DECADES..Thank you #PuriJagan and @Charmmeofficial for bringing it out ? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 19, 2021

The teaser launch of Liger was postponed amid the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic across the country. Announcing the decision, the makers of the film had said in a statement, "During these testing times, we hope you all are staying indoors and taking care of yourself and your loved ones. We were all geared up to reveal a power-packed teaser for Liger on 9th May. However, due to the current scenario and environment that our country is facing, we have decided to postpone the same in the hope to share it with the world at a better time for us all.

"Having said that, we assure and guarantee that you will witness Vijay Deverakonda in a never seen before avatar and you will not be disappointed. Sit tight and until then we request all of you to stay safe, take care of all your dear ones, help each other and get vaccinated at the earliest. Take all the precautionary measures as prescribed by the medical fraternity and be sure that we are all in this together. See you soon at the theatres when we are healthy and strong as a country."

The film is set to release in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The poster and title created a frenzy on social media upon launch. Going by the first look, it seems the reason behind the name is because the lead character is a fierce boxer.