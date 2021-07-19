Ram Gopal Varma REVIEWS Vijay Deverakonda's Liger; calls him 'a SUPER CROSS between Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Ravi Teja and Tiger Shroff'

While the teaser of Liger is yet to be announced, Ram Gopal Varma recently got a chance to watch some clips of the Puri Jagannadh directorial and it has left the filmmaker mighty impressed with Vijay Deverakonda's performance.