Filmmaker is known for speaking his mind, be it about his personal life or about the film fraternity. He often uses social media to express his thoughts about anything and everything. But this time, RGV has opened up his heart to his social media fans as he shared the story of his one-sided love from his college days. Also Read - Is that Ram Gopal Varma almost molesting a woman on the Rangeela song Haye Rama Yeh Kya Hua? Watch

Sharing a few bikini-clad pictures of his first ever ladylove, RGV introduced her as Satya whose college happened to be in the same compound while he was studying at Siddhardha engineering college Vijayawada. "The woman in blue swim suit is SATYA.. She was my 1st ever Love in my college days at Siddhardha engineering college Vijayawada.. @polavarapusatya is currently in the US practising Maternal Fetal medicine specialist and OB Gyn,” RGV tweeted. Also Read - Tiger Shroff's reaction to Ram Gopal Varma's 'bikini babe' comment deserves your attention

The woman in blue swim suit is SATYA ..She was my 1st ever Love in my college days at Siddhardha engineering college Vijayawada.. @polavarapusatya is currently in the US practising Maternal Fetal medicine specialist and OB Gyn pic.twitter.com/UjsnhEGhwY — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2021

The filmmaker then went on to reveal that the story of his blockbuster film Rangeela was actually inspired from his own love life. "Those days medical college and engineering college were in same compound for some logistical reasons and that’s where my one side love with @PolavarapuSatya happened.. I felt she dint care about me because of another rich handsome guy and that’s how I wrote Rangeela story,” he tweeted. Also Read - Ram Gopal Varma rechristens Friendship Day as Enemyship Day and tweets, 'Chances of your wife running away with your best friend are more'

Those days medical college and engineering college were in same compound for some logistical reasons and that’s where my one side love with @PolavarapuSatya happened ..I felt she dint care about me because of another rich handsome guy and that’s how I wrote Rangeela story pic.twitter.com/0UVQiw8Xh0 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2021

Not just Rangeela but RGV revealed that the name of stellar hit Satya and 's character name in were derived from his first ladylove. "My land mark film SATYA and Sridevi’s name in KSHANA KSHANAM were named after @PolavarapuSatya.. Incidentally these pics are her today’s present photos she sent me from Miami Beach,” he tweeted.

My land mark film SATYA and Sridevi’s name in KSHANA KSHANAM were named after ⁦@PolavarapuSatya⁩ ..Incidentally these pics are her today’s present photos she sent me from Miami Beach pic.twitter.com/yIvAS8jb9u — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile, RGV recently launched his OTT platform, Spark OTT. He marked his entry into digital space with his film D Company which is based on Dawood Ibrahim and showcases the events in his life from 1980 to 1982.