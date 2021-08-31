Ram Pothineni beats Ram Charan and KGF star Yash to bag Boyapati Srinu's action film?

Boyapati Srinu is one filmmaker who is making a lot of noise nowadays. Some days back, there were rumours of how he is doing a movie with Yash. Now, reports are coming from Great Andhra that Ram Pothineni has almost finalised a movie with Boyapati Srinu. It seems the actor is stressing on action-oriented scripts after tasting success with iSmart Shankar. He is doing a movie with Lingusamy, which is also an action entertainer. As per the portal, he is doing a complete action film with Boyapati Srinu. As we know, the action sequences are the highlight of his movies. Also Read - From Radhe Shyam-Sarkaru Vaari Paata to Laal Singh Chaddha-Pushpa: Here are the biggest upcoming box office clashes

In between, there are rumours that that he is doing a film with Yash. It seems he had originally written the script for Ram Charan but the actor is now busy for a couple of years. So, he narrated the story to Yash who also liked it. The actor is now awaiting the release of KGF 2. Yash is being sought-after by makers from Hyderabad as his pan-Indian star power is huge. We feel that the movie with Ram Pothineni has a different script. Fans know that Ram Charan's film Vinaya Vidheya Rama with Boyapati was a huge flop.

As of now, Boyapati Srinu is doing Akhanda with Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya. They shot the climax of the film in July 2021. He is playing a double role in the movie. The stunts are supposed to be the highlight of the film. He is playing the role of an Aghora in the film.