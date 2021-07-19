Ramarao On Duty: Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja finds his second heroine; Malayalam cinema hottie set to make her Tollywood debut

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s 68th film directed by Sarath Mandava under Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks is titled as Ramarao On Duty. The title and first look of the film where Ravi Teja appeared as Government officer was revealed recently to tremendous response. Though Ramarao On Duty is directed by a debutant, every announcement regarding the same is increasing curiosity. Moreover, every character in the film will have its own significance. Ramarao On Duty will feature two heroines and Divyasha Kaushik was already finalized as one of the leading ladies. The makers have now roped in Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan for the other female lead role. Also Read - Dhanush BEATS Rajinikanth, Suriya, Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay to achieve THIS milestone on social media

Rajisha Vijayan is making her Tollywood debut and her role is very crucial in this movie. Rajisha Vijayan has joined the team for the shoot which is happening in Hyderabad for last few days. and Divyasha Kaushik too are participating in the shoot.

Though he hails from the land of Tollywood, Sarath Mandava has previously worked as a writer for films starring Thala Ajith, , and others, thus concentrating his efforts in other South languages. He'll now be returning to his roots for his directorial debut, and couldn't have asked for a better hero on a hotter streak.

Billed to be a unique thriller with a story inspired from true incidents, Ramarao On Duty will also feature some other surprising cast members to go with a slew of top-notch craftsmen and technicians. Music for this Telugu movie is being composed by Sam CS while Sathyan Sooryan ISC will crank the camera and Praveen KL is responsible for the cuts.