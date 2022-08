Ravi Teja fans are livid and how. The actor's latest movie Ramarao On Duty has tanked at the box office. It is a damp squid even in the US. Fans of the star have vented their anger on the actor and filmmaker. Sarath Mandava who directed the star has been the victim of incessant victim and abuse. Nasty insults, jibes and taunts are being flung at him by the fans of the star. Unable to handle the chaos, Sarath Mandava has locked his Twitter mode. Everyone is saying he has done that to protect himself from the negativity and hate. People have derided the film saying that it does not have any single moment that captures his stardom. Also Read - Ramarao On Duty movie review: Ravi Teja impresses the audiences with his performance while the poor screenplay disappoints

An open letter to @RaviTeja_offl. It's a bit lengthy but please read it. It needs to be said. #RamaRaoOnDuty pic.twitter.com/rPpc2qSNNY — Yaswanth (@Yaswanth2628) July 29, 2022

In the movie, Ravi Teja plays B Ramarao who wants to discover the truth behind mysterious murders in Chittor. The premise of the film was good but the story-telling, narration and direction was feeble. This is not all. Sarath Mandava made some sensational comments about media and critics during the promotional events that had made fans even more curious. Ravi Teja's movie Khiladi was also a dud at the box office. Known as Mass Maharaja, Ravi Teja has been having a lull phase in his career. Krack did well but Khiladi tanked. It seems fans of the star have written an open letter calling out the actor for disappointing them with his film choices.

A letter read, "You simply go on signing movies, without even learning from the mistakes of the previous flops. Being your fan is hurting us like never before." The film has barely made Rs 8 crores worldwide in its first three days. The Telugu film industry is going through a terrible phase. Naga Chaitanya's Thank You, The Warriorr, Happy Birthday, Pakka Commercial have all been flops. Ravi Teja has four more films lined up. We hope that he revives his flair to pick up good scripts and moves ahead!