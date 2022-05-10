Rana Dagubatti and have earlier collaborated for three films. Karan had presented the Hindi versions of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, and later the two had teamed up as co-stars for a film titled Welcome To New York. While Baahubalis did wonders at the box office, Welcome To New York was a disaster. Now, recently Rana was spotted outside Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions office, and it makes everyone wonder whether Karan and Rana are all set to team up for a project soon. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna apologise to MaAn fans after 'STOP ruining Anupama' trends; here's why

This is not the first time when Rana has been spotted outside Dharma's office. A couple of months ago, the actor was spotted outside Karan Johar’s office and even was clicked at the same time. Also Read - Malaika Arora flaunts her washboard abs at 47 proving she is the hottest of all [View pics]

We all know that Rana is a big name down South, and nowadays, South films and actors are being loved and accepted across the country. With starrer Liger, Karan Johar is all set for the release of a pan-India film. So, audiences won’t be surprised if Rana and Karan join hands for a pan-India movie. Also Read - Doctor Strange 2 box office collection day 4: Benedict Cumberbatch starrer faces huge drop on first Monday but already a HIT

Karan also ventures into OTT content and Rana has also teamed up with his uncle Venkatesh for a Netflix series titled Rana Naidu. So, the filmmaker and the actor might collaborate for a web series as well. We can only wait for an official announcement about it.

Talking about their other projects, Rana is gearing up for the release of Virata Parvam which is slated to hit the big screens on 1st July 2022. The movie, which also stars in the lead role, has been delayed multiple times. Meanwhile, Karan is busy with the shooting of his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars , , , , and . It is slated to release in February 2023.