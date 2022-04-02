Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Daggubati expecting their first child? The latter REVEALS

and Miheeka Daggubati got married in August 2020. They were one of the first celebrity couples to tie the knot amid the pandemic. While informing his fans about the wedding, Rana had shared a picture with Miheeka on his Instagram and had captioned it, “And life moves fwd in smiles :) Thank you.” After a celebrity gets married, in a few months there are speculations about then expecting a child, and recently, fans started speculating that Miheeka is pregnant. Also Read - RRR box office collection day 8 Hindi: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie DESTROYS Attack; registers FANTASTIC second Friday

A few days ago, she posted a picture on Instagram from a wedding, and captioned it as, "Wedding it out! @ranadaggubati." Well, a fan questioned her whether she is pregnant. The fan commented, "hey just out of curiosity ...im asking r u pregnant miheeka." Miheeka replied, "no just put on some some marriage weight."

So now, it’s clear that Rana and Miheeka are not expecting their first child soon. But, we are sure their fans would be keen to know when the couple is planning to start a family.

Meanwhile, talking about Rana’s movies, the actor was last seen on the big screen in Bheemla Nayak which was a super hit at the box office. He has Virata Parvam lined up which also stars in the lead role. The movie was slated to release last year but was postponed due to the pandemic. The new release date is not yet announced.

He will also be seen in Netflix’s series Rana Naidu in which he will get a chance to share screen space with his uncle Venkatesh. While announcing it, he had posted on Instagram, “Always wanted to share the screen with my uncle the VICTORY V @venkateshdaggubati and my dream is finally coming true. As much as I love him off screen, in “Rana Naidu” we are going to be at each other's throats. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix.”