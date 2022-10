tied the knot with his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad in 2020. The couple have been dishing out relationship goals with their PDA on social media. And if the latest reports are to be believed, Rana and Miheeka are expecting their first child together. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Also Read - Kantara movie review and box office collection: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati heap praise, Rishab Shetty's film beats KGF 2: Here's all you need to know

Not long ago, Rana had deleted all his posts from his social media accounts hinting that he was going to take sabbatical from the virtual world to focus more on his professional and personal life. In between, there were also reports doing the rounds that all was not well between them. However, Miheeka's karwa chauth post has put an end to all the speculations. Also Read - From Rana Daggubati to broken engagement: Times when Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan made headlines for her personal life

In her post, Miheeka was seen flaunting her wedding ring and had written, "2 souls, 2 people, 2 hands, 1 promise. An eternity together. Celebrating love, today and every day. You make me whole!” And if the reports of their pregnancy turn out to be true, the couple will soon be welcoming a new member to their family. Also Read - Indira Devi last rites: Vijay Deverakonda, Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati and more pay respects; Mahesh Babu holds his father's hand tight [View Pics]

In February, Miheeka had celebrated Rana Daggubati's 12 years in the movie industry. Rana had also thanked his fans, well-wishers, and followers and conveyed his gratitude regarding on his completion of 12 years. He had entered the movie industry with the movie Leader, directed by Sekhar Kammula.

On the work front, Rana will be hosting the second episode of the docu-series The Journey of India. He is also set to collaborate with three other producers to jointly produce two films. All four producers of the Telugu film industry - D.Suresh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Suniel Narang, and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao - made this joint announcement on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.