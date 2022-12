Rana Daggubati is a popular name not just in the South film industry but in Bollywood too. He has been a part of many fantastic films and is one of the most established actors in the industry. Who can ever forget Bhallaladeva from ? ' character wouldn't have been this iconic has there been no Bhallaladeva, right? And uff, the handsomeness. Well, this handsome hunk celebrates his birthday today. As we have spoken about his filmography, there are a few films that could have been on this list. But he rejected these films. Here's taking a look at the list. Also Read - Rana Daggubati birthday special: Visually impaired, ardent fan of Kamal Haasan-Sridevi and more interesting facts about the Baahubali star

As per the reports, was the first choice of the director to play the lead in Thani Oruvan. But since he rejected it, the lead role went to .

Rana Daggubati was also offered Anil Ravipudi's directorial Pataas. But the script did not entice him much and the role went to Kalyan Ram. It is one of his biggest hits till date.

Sita

Telugu movie that had Bellamkonda and in the lead roles was earlier offered to Rana Daggubati. Reports suggest that the actor refused to be a part of it for reasons unknown.

Rayabhari

If the reports are anything to go by, the star was also approached to be a part of Rayabhari directed by Krish. But he was not convinced so he rejected the role.

1945

Reportedly, Rana Daggubati backed out of this project after shooting for a few scenes. Allegedly, he got into a tiff with the makers of the project and thus, he left the project midway.

Sarkar 3

It is alleged that Rana Daggubati was also offered a role in Sarkar 3 that starred . But since he was busy with other projects, he had to decline.