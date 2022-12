is one of the few actors in the Indian film industry who has always been true to himself and his fans. Despite coming from a filmy background, Rana chose to carve his own path and he did succeed in it. As the powerhouse actor turns 38 today, we take a look at some of the interesting facts about the star that his every die-hard fan should know. Also Read - Venkatesh birthday special: Unseen moments with Rana Daggubati and other family members that prove he is The Family Man

Visually impaired

Rana had once revealed that he is blind in the right eye. Even though he has undergone transplant, he won't be able to see from the right eye if he closes his left one. He had said that it was a corneal defect from birth. Except colour, he cannot figure what is what with his right eye.

Worked as a coolie

Rana has worked as a coolie at a vegetable market in order to help a family in need of financial support. He had participated in a show called Memu Saitham, which asks celebrities to take up odd jobs, collect the money and donate it for the right cause.

Ardent fan of and

Rana has been a self-confessed fan of legendary actors Kamal Haasan and Sridevi. Interestingly, the actor has taken inspiration from Kamal Haasan's cult classic to prep for his role in Baahubali.

Physical transformation

Rana had undergone massive physical transformation for his role of Bhallaldeva in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. He weighed 110 kilos and to increase the right amount of muscles, he consumed 40 egg whites each day. He then lost 20 kilos to play the younger version in the film.

Carved his own path

Rana, son of popular film producer Suresh Babu, chose to follow his passion and started his career as a special effects coordinator. He worked in starrer which helped him bag a Nandi Award, the highest award in Tollywood.