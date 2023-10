Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati recently revealed how he along with South Indian actors Ram Charan and Allu Arjun engage in constructive criticism of their films. Yes, you read that right! These South Indian celebrities have no ego despite being super successful at the box office. Also Read - Rana Daggubati is jealous of his Baahubali co-star Prabhas due to this reason

Recently in an interview with Film Companion, Rana said the three actors are not running same the race and they love to deep dive into their movies and dissect each and every aspect. He even revealed that they try to better their projects. Rana said that every actor has a different cinema that they pick and each one of them has seen success in a very different form. Rana spoke about Allu Arjun in the recent conversation and said that 'What else could we do better in Pushpa 1 that we did not do?' He even said that they are constantly breaking their own product.

Rana said that they meet months after the film is done and talk about the same even if the movie becomes successful or not. They ask where did they go wrong and the conversations help them grow. He even said that whether he picks actors like Nani, Adivi Sesh among others they make cinema very different from each other.

Rana even shared how Adivi Sesh walked into his room in Goa where they attended the film festival. He even said that Adivi said that he would start writing for him as he wanted Rana to do great films.