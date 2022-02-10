had a special message for and the team of Hey Sinamika. In a video, he can be heard saying, "Hey guys! I want to congratulate the team of Hey Sinamika and wish them all the best for the song releasing on 10th of Feb. I am a big fan of Dulquer's work and really admire him as an actor. I have worked with Aditi before, who is such a fine actor and beautiful person. I really enjoyed watching Kajal's work and hope to work with her sometime soon." Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Rishi Kapoor blasted Deepika Padukone-Sonam Kapoor for running Ranbir Kapoor down on Koffee With Karan

Ranbir added, "And finally, my absolute favourite Brinda ma'am. I have had the good fortune to work with her on various songs. And I have so much love and respect for her. I wish you guys all the love and luck for the release of Hey Sinamika on the 3rd of March." Have a look at his video below:

As you might be aware a new song from the film will be released today at 6 pm. Dulquer has reacted on Ranbir's wishes. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you so much #Ranbir for your kind words and warmth to all of us on #HeySinamika. Always been the biggest fan. Our new single video #Megham /#Alalegase arriving today @ 6pm."

Well, their interaction just shows that the bond been Bollywood and South actors is only getting stronger. We won’t be surprised to see many new films which will have actors from various Indian film industries coming together.