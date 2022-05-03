and Kiccha Sudeep have sparked a heated debate about Hindi being the national language. It all began when Kiccha said at a press conference that 'Hindi is no more the national language' while refusing to call KGF 2 a pan-India film. His claim received a strong response from Ajay, who advocated for Hindi language. While many celebrities such as , , and others have shared their opinions on the matter, actor Siddharth Suryanarayan has now joined the discussion. He said that he finds the latest pan-India concept funny since south cinema is being made across languages for decades. Also Read - Ajay Devgn Vs Kiccha Sudeep: Sonu Nigam QUESTIONS the superstar, 'Where is it written that Hindi is our national language'

"I was working in five languages 15 years ago. I'm happy people are using words like pan-India. But this is just a new word for something that always existed. My boss ( ) made a film called 30 years ago. If that's not a pan-India film, I don't know what these people are talking about. Ask your family about Roja or Bombay and then who made it, they'll say Mani Ratnam. They won't say it's pan-India. Such films don't need any tag. They just reach their audience," he told The Indian Express.

Siddharth also added that he ensures that he dubs for his movies himself. "That's been a very essential part of my career. Karan Singhania is Hindi speaking character, so I spoke in Hindi," he added.

Meanwhile, singer Sonu Nigam has wondered why people are discussing about this particular topic, when the country is already dealing with so many other things. "Nowhere in the constitution it is written that Hindi is our national language. It might be the most spoken language, but not the national language. Tamil is the oldest language. There is a debate between Sanskrit and Tamil. But, people say Tamil is the oldest language in the entire world. Abhi tumhaare back Deshon see pange Kam hain jo tum apne desh mein kar rahe ho? (Aren’t we facing enough issues with other countries that we are starting one within our own?) Why is this discussion even happening?" he said at an event.